Coal India Limited Recruitment 2021: CIL Invites Applications For Managerial Positions

Coal India Limited recruitment 2021: Coal India Limited in its recent recruitment drive has invited applications. It is for the positions of General Manager (company secretary), Chief Manager (company secretary), and Senior Manager (company secretary) posts. CIL through a notification informed, "candidates who had earlier applied through advt 02/2021 for a similar recruitment drive have been asked to apply afresh." The last date to fill the application and for submission is July 29.
Coal India Limited: Vacancy Details
- General Manager (Company Secretary) in E-8 grade: 1 vacancy
- Chief Manager (Company Secretary) in E-7 grade: 3 vacancy
- Senior Manager (Company Secretary) in E-6 grade: 4 vacancy
Age Limit
- General Manager (Company Secretary) - Upper age limit 55
- Chief Manager (Company Secretary)- Upper age limit 52
- Senior Manager (Company Secretary)- Upper age limit 48
Salary
- Payscale for General Manager (Company Secretary) - Rs. 1,20,000-2,80,000
- Payscale for Chief Manager (Company Secretary)- Rs. 1,00,000-2,60,000
- Payscale for Senior Manager (Company Secretary)- Rs.90,000-2,40,000
Education qualification
Acquired Company Secretary Qualification with Associate/Fellow Membership of ICSI. Candidates should have done graduation in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute. Full-time UG/PG Degree in Law OR Chartered Accountant will be added advantage.
How to apply
- Eligible applicants have to submit hard copy of their application. The form can be downloaded by clicking here.
- Send through speed post to General Manager (Personnel/Recruitment), COAL INDIA LIMITED, COAL BHAWAN, PREMISE NO-04-1111, AF111, ACTION AREA-1A, NEW TOWN, RAJARHAT, KOLKATA- 700156.
- Application is to be submitted along with 2 self-attested recent passport photographs (with full name written on the backside for identification) and also self-attested copies of documents
- Candidates will also have to submit certificates in support of claims regarding age, qualification, experience. Certificates can be downloaded by clicking here.
- The applicant should affix her/his one passport photograph in 4.4 cm x 5.8 cm dimensions on the application in the space provided. The Second one should be attached with it and not pasted
- .Candidates who are working in Public/Govt Sector should forward their Applications through proper channel clearly indicating their present grade and present scale of pay separately or NOC should be submitted at the time of interview failing which their candidature will be rejected.
- Management will not take any responsibility for any delay in receipt or loss in postal transit for any application or communication