Coal India Limited Recruitment 2021: CIL Invites Applications For Managerial Positions

Coal India Limited recruitment 2021: Coal India Limited in its recent recruitment drive has invited applications. It is for the positions of General Manager (company secretary), Chief Manager (company secretary), and Senior Manager (company secretary) posts. CIL through a notification informed, "candidates who had earlier applied through advt 02/2021 for a similar recruitment drive have been asked to apply afresh." The last date to fill the application and for submission is July 29.

Coal India Limited: Vacancy Details

General Manager (Company Secretary) in E-8 grade: 1 vacancy

Chief Manager (Company Secretary) in E-7 grade: 3 vacancy

Senior Manager (Company Secretary) in E-6 grade: 4 vacancy

Age Limit

General Manager (Company Secretary) - Upper age limit 55

Chief Manager (Company Secretary)- Upper age limit 52

Senior Manager (Company Secretary)- Upper age limit 48

Salary

Payscale for General Manager (Company Secretary) - Rs. 1,20,000-2,80,000

Payscale for Chief Manager (Company Secretary)- Rs. 1,00,000-2,60,000

Payscale for Senior Manager (Company Secretary)- Rs.90,000-2,40,000

Education qualification

Acquired Company Secretary Qualification with Associate/Fellow Membership of ICSI. Candidates should have done graduation in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute. Full-time UG/PG Degree in Law OR Chartered Accountant will be added advantage.

How to apply