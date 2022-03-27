Coal Min Pralhad Joshi Says No Shortage Of Coal In India; Avers Average Stock 11-12 Days

As India's coal imports fell by 23.33 per cent for the current financial year, the Union Minister of Coal, Pralhad Joshi, on Saturday, emphasised that there is no shortage of coal in the country.

While speaking with reporters in Assam on Saturday, the Union Minister stated that there is no coal shortage in the country. He claimed that electricity production has not been reduced anywhere in the country.

Citing the increasing price of coal in the international market, Joshi said that international coal prices have gone down but due to the increasing domestic production, there is no shortage of coal in the country. In the international market, coal prices have gone up from $40 per ton to $190 per ton.

"There is no coal shortage in the country. Electricity production has not decreased anywhere due to the coal shortage. International coal prices have gone up substantially, but production is taking place in huge quantities. The average stock of coal is 11-12 days," Joshi told reporters on Saturday.

The Union Minister, who was inaugurating the resumption of mining operations at Tikak Colliery, along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, said that imports have been reduced as we are not getting gas from Russia. "So the pressure has come on coal," he stated. Claiming that India has an average coal stock of 11-12 days, he said, "We are in the process that there will be no coal shortage."

Coal import down 23.33%

India's non-cooking coal imports decreased to 125.61 million tonnes in the April-January period of this fiscal year, down 23.33% from the 163.85 million tonnes registered in the same period the previous fiscal year, according to government data released on Saturday.

Domestic coal-based electricity generation reached 815.72 billion units (BU) up to January 2022, an increase of 12.55% above 724.746 BU in the same month of FY20. Imported coal-based electricity generation, which was 78.07 BU from April to January 2020, fell by 55% to 35.13 BU in the same months of the current FY22, as per the government data.

In comparison to the same period in FY 20, imports of non-coking coal predominantly utilised in the power industry have declined by 60.87%, from 58.09 MT to 22.73 MT. Overall coal imports decreased to 173.20 MT from April to January 2022, compared to 207.235 MT in the same period of FY 20, a fall of roughly 16.42%, resulting in considerable forex reserve savings this year, especially with coal prices at a high level in the international market.

Third largest energy-consuming country

"All efforts are on to further enhance domestic coal production as availability of additional coal will aid in import substitution," the Coal Ministry said. It is pertinent to mention that with electricity demand growing by 4.7% each year in the country, India is the world's third-largest energy-consuming country.



(Input: ANI)