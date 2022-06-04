Coal Mining: Switch Off Electricity In Homes, Then Protest, Chhattisgarh CM Tells Opposers

Kanker, Jun 4 (PTI) Slamming the ongoing protest against coal mining in the bio-diversity rich Hasdeo-Arand forest in Chhattisgarh's Surguja division, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday underlined the need for coal for thermal power plants and said those who are opposing its extraction should first turn off power in their houses.

Addressing a press conference in Bhanupratappur town here, he said there aren't many hydel projects in the country and there were limitations in generating power from other sources.

Queried about the continued protest by activists and villagers against permission granted for mining in two coal mines allotted to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) in Surguja, Baghel said, "The mine allotted to the Rajasthan government is operational, then how an operational mine can be shut? Those who are protesting should first switch off electricity in their homes." “How many hydel projects are there in the country? Even power generation through winds is limited. We have solar power as a substitute but it also has limitations. The day there will be some alternate arrangement for power generation, the dependency on thermal power plants will be reduced. But at present we are dependent on thermal plants for which coal is required,” he said.

He asserted that the allotment of coal blocks was done by the Union government and the state governments had no role in it.

"Coal from our state is being supplied to the entire country through SECL (Central PSU South Eastern Coalfields Limited). The SECL has maximum 52 mines. The Rajasthan government has been given two to three mines (in the Hasdeo Arand area). Now, expansion of the mine is required (referring to Parsa East Kente Basan phase II)," he said.

"When expansion takes place, trees will be chopped off. In 30 years, 8,000 trees are to be cut. They (activists) are making a hue and cry that 8 lakh trees will be cut. When did they count this much? Mining will be done for 30 years," he said.

The CM said protesters must look into whether trees were planted in place of the ones felled as per environmental rules, whether farmers were getting compensation etc, but instead were protesting and saying they don't want coal.

"Those who are fighting (against mining) should first stop using air conditioners, fans and coolers, then only will their battle be seen as real. They are keeping their families in AC rooms and telling others to stay in darkness. My government will not compromise with interest of forests and tribals but natural resources like iron ore coal, bauxite, dolomite, which helps in running plants, will have to be mined," he asserted.

The state government recently gave permission for non-forestry use of land for the Parsa coal block and PEKB phase II mine, which have been allotted to RRVUNL, a move being opposed by villagers and activists.

Terming Baghel's comments as ridiculous, state BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai said the former was frustrated.

"When Baghel stated Congress chief (before the 2018 Assembly elections), he indulged in politics over the issue and was opposed to these mines. Did he and his party leader switch off electricity in their homes," Sai questioned. PTI COR TKP BNM BNM

