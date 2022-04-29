Coal Minister Slams AAP For 'lying' On Coal Shortage; Says 'have Stock Of 2.3 Lakh Tonnes'

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Friday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha after the latter flagged a shortage of coal in Punjab. Joshi stated that Chadha is close to Punjab and Delhi Chief Ministers and has a habit of lying.

"AAP's new leader (Raghav Chadha) is very close to the so-called super CM of Punjab (Bhagant Mann) and Arvind Kejriwal. This party has a habit of lying," the Union Minister said.

He further added, "I would like to say, 11 units of Dadri and Unchahar power plants are running at full capacity and have a stock of 2.3 lakh tonnes (of coal), which is also replenished on a daily basis. Coal companies have around 73 million tonnes of coal stock at their end."

Pralhad Joshi said that thermal power plants have a coal stock of 21.5 million tonnes. He further asserted that there is no requirement to panic, adding that the government is monitoring the situation. "Whatever stock we have left of 7-10 days all over the country, is being daily replenished," he said.

AAP's Raghav Chadha hits out at centre on coal shortage

AAP spokesman Raghav Chadha on Friday lambasted the Centre over the issue of coal shortage. He said that over 16 states including Punjab have only one or two days of coal supply and asked the centre to "fulfil its responsibility."

Speaking to ANI, Chadha said, "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann went to meet Union Coal Minister in Delhi a few days ago. The latter assured of no coal shortage. Still, more than 16 states including Punjab, are seeing only 1-2 days of coal supply left. Centre has to fulfil its responsibility."

India's power demand reached an all-time high

On Friday, the power demand of India reached an all-time high of 207.111 GW even as power plants had low stock, limiting electricity generation across the country. The government in a statement earlier said that the rising power demand reflects the economic growth in the country.