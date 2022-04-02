Coal Ministry Attains Record Coal Production In 2021-22 Fiscal; Witnesses 8.55% Surge

The Union Ministry of Coal on Saturday informed that it has attained record coal production in the last fiscal and has successfully dispatched huge coal consignments during the financial year 2021-22. On Saturday, the Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed happiness for achieving the feat.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet for expanding the country's coal sector, Joshi expressed that under PM Modi's leadership, the ministry had recorded the feat. Joshi further congratulated all coal businesses in the country and urged them to focus on meeting India's energy needs.



According to the Ministry, India's coal sector produced 777.23 million tonnes in fiscal year 2021-22. A rise of 8.55 per cent was recorded over the previous year's 716 million tonnes. In the same period, coal dispatch increased by 18.43% to 818.04 MT in fiscal 2021-22, compared to 690.71 MT in fiscal 2020-21.

A few months ago, claims of India facing a coal shortage were being levelled as the supply of the coal stock had shrunk at the power plants due to interruptions in global exports owing to COVID-related curbs and surging demand. However, despite the inadequacy in the Coal supply, the country has been able to refill its stock rapidly and currently, India’s adequate demand has been restored and normalised, the Union Coal minister Pralhad Joshi stated two weeks ago.



Furthermore, the Union Minister on March 16 apprised that the coal reserves in the country depleted to a low of 7.2 million tonnes in October 2021 due to interruption in the global supply, however, due to the continuous efforts of the centre, the stocks have been refilled and reserves have been restocked now.



The information was provided by the Union Minister in a written response in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing second leg of the Budget session. "There is no shortage of coal in the country," Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Union Minister, who had previously dismissed the claims of shortage, had now admitted that India briefly suffered inadequacy in the coal supply. Previously, he had blamed intense rainfall and limited export for the coal deficit.

"Due to increased demand for power, less power generation by imported coal-based power plants and some interruption in the supply of coal due to heavy rains, the coal stock at the power plants depleted to 7.2 MT as on 8th October 2021," he informed the parliament.



Image: ANI