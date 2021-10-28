Coal Ministry Informs Of Surge In Coal Stock; Supply Of Dry Fuel To Power Plants Rising

In a significant development, the Ministry of Coal on Thursday informed that the supply of coal to power plants has shown a constant increase for the past several days. The remarks come as a relief to the country that had been reeling under the shortage of power for performing industrial activities.

"Coal supply to power plants has indicated a steady increase for the last many days," the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry stated that the average rise in the stock of coal during the last week is more than two lakh tonnes per day and it assumes significance in the wake of fuel shortage looming over the country's power plants.

Coal Ministry reports gradual increase in the stock of coal

A Ministry report indicated that with a regular increase in the stock of coal since the past nine days, presently 5 days stock of dry fuel is available for use across Thermal Power Plants and hoped that the stock may increase further.

"As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report, the coal stock with power plants stood at 9.028 Million Tonnes (MT) as of 26 October 2021. with a daily increase in coal stock for the last nine days, 5 days' stock is available at the end of the Thermal Power Plants. (TPPs) in around a week's time it is likely to reach 6 days' buffer stock. Coal consumed on daily basis by the TPPs is replenished by coal companies," the Ministry in a release maintained.

As per reports, coal supplies to Thermal Power Plants have been on a rise consistently, which is evident from the rise in stock at the Power Plant end which has started rising and the average surge during the last one week is above two lakh tonnes per day.

Ministers, officials hold talks to combat fall in stock of coal

Pertinently, earlier this month, Union Minister for coal, mines, and Parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi held a virtual meeting with the Minister of Power, RK Singh, and Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Present in the meeting were senior officers of the respective ministries, CMDs and officials of the coal companies and they discussed and evaluated the steps to be taken to further develop the stock of coal at the power plants end.



Following the meeting, it was agreed that power supply shall be around two million tonnes per day from all the sources, i.e, Coal India ltd., Singareni Collieries Limited, and captive mines. The overall coal supply to Power has been consistently more than 2.1 MT for the last week.

The Union Power Minister on Monday exuded confidence that the country will not witness a power shortage amid the low coal stock and supply in power plants. On Tuesday, he reviewed the coal production and pressed the need on continuing the momentum to dispatch the maximum supply of the dry fuel to power plants.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE