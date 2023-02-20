Coal Scam: Chhattisgarh CM Hits Out At ED, Questions Timing Of Raids On Congress Members

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday hit out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the raids carried out in connection to the money laundering case connected to an alleged coal levy scam in the state linked to members of the Congress and questioned the timings of the searches.

Attacking the central investigation agency for conducting searches at the premises of Congress leaders, Bhaghel said, “What's this necessity right before the party's Convention? The matter they're mentioning, they could've done it a month or 2 before or after. What does it say if they're doing it right before Convention?”

Bhagel’s statement came after the central investigation agency accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans raided at least 14 locations in Chhattisgarh in connection to its ongoing money laundering investigation into an alleged coal levy scam in the state.

‘Our spirits cannot be broken’: Chhattisgarh CM

Accusing the BJP of being afraid of Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Bhaghel took to Twitter and wrote, “BJP is frustrated with the success of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and the truth of Adani being exposed, this raid is an attempt to divert attention. The country knows the truth. We will fight and win.”

'भारत जोड़ो यात्रा' की सफलता से और अडानी की सच्चाई खुलने से भाजपा हताश है। यह छापा ध्यान भटकाने का प्रयास है।



देश सच जानता है। हम लड़ेंगे और जीतेंगे। 2/2 — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) February 20, 2023

“Today the ED has raided the houses of many of my colleagues, including the treasurer of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, the former vice-president of the party and an MLA. After four days there is a Congress convention in Raipur. Our spirits cannot be broken by stopping our comrades engaged in preparations like this,” he added in another tweet.

छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के कोषाध्यक्ष, पार्टी के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष और एक विधायक सहित मेरे कई साथियों के घरों पर आज ईडी ने छापा मारा है।



चार दिनों के बाद रायपुर में कांग्रेस का महाधिवेशन है। तैयारियों में लगे साथियों को इस तरह रोककर हमारे हौसले नहीं तोड़े जा सकते। 1/2 — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) February 20, 2023

Chhattisgarh Congress leaders raided

In a big blow to the Chhattisgarh Congress, the central investigation agency raided 14 locations in the state on Monday pertaining to its ongoing money laundering investigation into an alleged coal levy scam in the state. As per the sources, the ED is suspecting that around Rs 60-70 crore has been diverted to party funds and to the individual MLAs.

According to the ED, the investigation comes in connection with a massive scam in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 crore was allegedly being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians, and middlemen.