Coal Scam: ED Raids Underway In Chhattisgarh; Senior Bureaucrat’s House Also Searched

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans raided multiple locations in Chhattisgarh and other states pertaining to its ongoing money laundering investigation into an alleged coal levy scam in the state, officials said.

Raipur, Bilaspur, Billai, Korba, Durg and Ranchi in Jharkhand and Bengaluru (Karnataka) are the locations where searches are being undertaken, they said. According to information, the investigation is going on at the locations of an IAS, Vipul Jain, resident of Aishwarya Kingdom, Swatantra Jain, resident of Ashoka Tower, former MLA and Chairman Seed Corporation, Agni Chandrakar who is the father in Law of coal trader Suryakant Tiwari, who is already arrested in the case.

Senior bureaucrat also raided

Premises linked to IAS officer and secretary in the state government Anbalagan P are also being covered, officials added.

The investigation was launched by the federal agency in October 2022, after it raided another IAS officer of the state, Sameer Vishnoi, and some businessmen.

The investigation relates to "a massive scam in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 crore was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the agency has alleged.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia, Vishnoi, coal trader Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal have been arrested in this case till now.

Image: Republic