Coal Scam Probe: CID Arrests Close Aide Of Prime Accused Arup Majhi Alias 'Lala'

Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a close aide of Arup Majhi alias Lala, prime accused in multi-crore-rupee Coal Scam Case, from Andal in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, said the officials. This is the first arrest made by CID in the case. Randhir Singh, who has been arrested, was working for Lala and also involved in the scam, the officer said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing the scam, while the state CID has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the scam. The CBI has also issued a look-out notice for Lala. It has also conducted raids at several locations in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Bengal CID has also visited a few places in the Asansol-Raniganj coal belt for probing the scam alleging illegal mining and theft of coal from Kunustoria and Majora collieries in Paschim Barddhaman district.

CBI interrogates Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira

On February 23, CBI questioned the wife of Chief Minister Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira Narula, in connection with the high-profile coal smuggling scam. Arriving at the TMC MP's residence with a notice on Sunday, the Kolkata CBI officers had asked Banerjee's wife to join the probe. In response, she asked the CBI to probe her on Tuesday at their home. Just before the CBI was to interrogate Rujira, Mamata Banerjee turned up at their residence in a show of support.