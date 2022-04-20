Coal Shortage: 12 States Facing Electricity Issues As India Stares At Power Outage

Maharashtra Energy Minister, Nitin Raut on Tuesday said that twelve states are facing electricity issues amid the shortage of coal in the country. He further added that his department was working to mitigate the shortfall here with micro-level planning.

Speaking with the reporters on Tuesday on the power crisis, the energy minister of the state said that there was no load-shedding in Maharashtra for the past five to six days due to this micro-level planning. He further claimed that the power deficit of the state stood at 15 per cent.

"The state government has issued tenders to import one lakh metric tonnes of coal. Coal shortage is also due to a lack of rakes (trains). We require 37 rakes per day, while we get only 26. Each rake can transport 4,000 metric tonnes of coal," Raut said according to PTI.

There are reports of domestic thermal power plant coal inventories being depleted in 12 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Haryana, which are experiencing power outages ranging from 3 to 8.7%.

India stares at power outrage

The demand for electricity is rising in the country with a soaring temperature and at the same time, there is a coal shortage in the country. In the first fortnight of April 2022, India's domestic power reportedly hit a 38-year high for the month with power shortage increasing to 1.4 per cent in April 2022, according to the ANI. It is pertinent to mention that the power shortage in October 2021, when the country faced a similar power outage was 1.1 per cent.

According to the Central Electricity Authority's coal stock assessment, 100 of the country's 173 thermal power plants' coal-stock situations are critical as of April 18. 22.52 mt coal stock against the normal stock of 66.72 mt in the country is available. Also, the local coal-based plants have supplies for only 8 days. In addition to that, coal inventory in power plants is lowest in the nine years.

Amit Shah met Ministers to discuss coal, power issues

On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Power Minister RK Singh, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav amid reports of ongoing coal and power situation across the country, according to the ANI.

The meeting also included Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, CMD of Naveli Lignite Corporation, key concerned officials from the Coal Ministry, and other officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). According to the ANI, an official source claimed the discussion placed in the Home Ministry and those topics related to the country's current coal and electricity predicament were discussed. The four Ministers are thought to have discussed the supply of coal to power plants and current power demands during the over one-hour discussion.

Union Minister RK Singh has blamed the ongoing Russia Ukraine war for the steep rise in the prices of imported coal as there is inadequate availability of railway wagons to transport coal.