Coal Smuggling Case: CBI Raids 10 Locations In West Bengal Including In Asansol & Raniganj

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches on Wednesday in 10 locations in the ongoing investigation of the Coal Smuggling case in West Bengal. The central agency has raided locations in Asansol, Raniganj, Jamuria and seven others. BJP has alleged that there are several coal mines in the state that have not been given any lease by the Central government, yet mining is illegally carried out. The transactions taking place through illegal mining are being looked into as well by the agency. CBI is also investigating the Cattle Smuggling cases in the state.

READ | CBI Summons TMC Youth Leader Vinay Mishra’s Brother In Cattle Smuggling & Coal Scam Probe

CBI had summoned state police officials

Earlier this month, the CBI had summoned several West Bengal police officials in the ongoing investigation. They summoned IPS officers, SP, DGP and inspectors who were asked to appear before the CBI in Kolkata. It was reported earlier that the CBI was speculating the role of government officials in an alleged organised racket behind the coal-mining scam and cattle-smuggling case. The CBI had earlier conducted an enquiry and found out that cattle smuggling was unrestrained along the India-Bangladesh border which is allegedly aided by some corrupt officers of the BSF and Customs receiving illegal gratification from smugglers.

READ | CBI Probe On Cattle & Coal Smuggling Widens As More West Bengal Officials Receive Summons

On December 31, the CBI had issued summons to TMC leader Vinay Mishra in connection with the cattle smuggling case. The Trinamool Youth Congress general secretary had been asked to appear before the CBI on January 4. A lookout notice had also been issued for the leader was absconding at that point. The TMC leader had come under the scanner in the multi-crore cattle-smuggling scam along with illegal coal mining cases. The case is being probed by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Income Tax department together. Mishra is also said to be a close aide of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

READ | CBI Summons 6 West Bengal Police Officers In Cattle-smuggling & Illegal Coal Mining Cases