Coal Supplies Normalised, Stocks Refilled After Brief Shortage: Coal Min In Lok Sabha

A few months ago, claims of India facing a coal shortage were being levelled as the supply of the coal stock had shrunk at the power plants due to interruptions in global exports owing to COVID-related curbs and surging demand. However, despite the inadequacy in the Coal supply, the country has been able to refill its stock rapidly and currently, India’s adequate demand has been restored and normalised, the Union Coal minister Pralhad Joshi informed on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the Union Minister apprised that the coal reserves in the country depleted to a low of 7.2 million tonnes in October 2021 due to interruption in the global supply, however, due to the continuous efforts of the centre, the stocks have been refilled and reserves have been restocked now.

Coal supplies regulated after a brief shortage: Centre

The information was provided by the Union Minister in a written response in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing second leg of the Budget session. "There is no shortage of coal in the country," Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Union Minister, who had previously dismissed the claims of shortage, had now admitted that India briefly suffered inadequacy in the coal supply. Previously, he had blamed intense rainfall and limited export for the coal deficit.



"Due to increased demand for power, less power generation by imported coal-based power plants and some interruption in the supply of coal due to heavy rains, the coal stock at the power plants depleted to 7.2 MT as on 8th October 2021," he informed the parliament.

"Subsequently, with increased coal supplies, the coal stock has started increasing and has now reached 26.5 MT as on 09.03.2022 with respect to the plants based on domestic coal. In addition, coal stock at Coal India Limited (CIL) and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) pithead as of 13.03.2022 is 47.95 MT and 4.49MT respectively," Joshi added.

The minister further stated that the COVID -19 pandemic has negatively impacted coal dispatch from coal producers due to lower demand in the power and non-power sectors. Coal India Limited's pithead coal stock was 99.33 million tonnes (MT) on April 1, 2021, and 28.66 MT at the Thermal Power Plants' end, as per him. Due to excessive levels of coal stockpile and lower demand from consumers, he averred, coal production was regulated.

With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI