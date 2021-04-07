Last Updated:

COAS Delivers Lecture At Defence Services Staff College In Tamil Nadu's Wellington

COAS Naravane delivered a lecture on 'Developments along the Western & Northern Borders & their impact on the future road map of the Indian Army' at Wellington

Written By
Astha Singh
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane emphasised that the nation is facing renewed challenges along the borders. On Tuesday, COAS Naravane visited Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington in Tamil Nadu. While delivering a lecture on 'Developments along the Western & Northern Borders & their impact on the future road map of the Indian Army', he encouraged the students on the need to remain abreast of all developments.

COAS remarks focused on the significance of the last year's Chinese aggression and transgressed into many areas inside some locations of the Indian territory.

Lt Gen MJS Kahlon, Commandant DSSC, gave an update to the COAS on the ongoing training activities and incorporation of new initiatives with specific reference to Professional Military Training on Jointmanship amongst the three services. The COAS was briefed on the changes being undertaken in training curriculum and infrastructural development as a step towards enhancing the role of DSSC as a Centre of Excellence for Professional Military Education. He complimented the College for maintaining a very high state of training despite COVID-19 pandemic constraints.

(Image Credits: ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY)

India -China border standoff

For over a year now India has been engaged in a military standoff with China in the eastern Ladakh sector and has seen fierce clashes between troops in the Galwan valley and other areas. As there was an agreement to disengage from the Pangong Tso lake area, the tensions between the two sides had dialled down. 

However, the situation has not yet been completely resolved as both sides of the troops continue to be deployed near the frontline and have not yet fully de-escalated. The tensions at the friction points in the Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang plains continues to exist. The two sides have to talk further in order to resolve the situation there.

11th round of military talks

As per sources, the 11th round of military talks between India and China is expected to take place on April 9 over the border standoff in Ladakh.  Both sides will discuss the tensions over the friction points in the Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang plains.

Meetings so far have taken place on the following dates:

Round 1: June 6 2020
Round 2: June 22 2020
Round 3: June 30 2020
Round 4: July 14 2020
Round 5: August 2 2020
Round 6: September 21 2020
Round 7: October 13 2020
Round 8: November 6 2020
Round 9: January 24 2021
Round 10: February 20 2021

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)

 

