COAS Gen Naravane Affirms Drop In Kashmir Terrorism, Improvement Since Article 370 Revoked

Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, who replaced, now CDS General Bipin Rawat asserted that the ground situation in the Kashmir valley has seen an improvement since the abrogation of Article 370. In an interaction with Republic, the Army chief said that even terror-related incidences have reduced in the valley.

He said, "Post the abrogation of Article 370, there has been a definite improvement in the ground situation, it has borne out by the facts and figures. When you see incidences of violence, pre and post-August 5, the figures speak for themselves that there is a greater sense of security and better law and order situation in the state. It (Terrorism) has come down, the number of terror-related incidences has definitely seen a sharp drop."

Elaborating on the security scenario and India's right of a pre-emptive strike, Chief of Army Staff General Naravane said that this is the best of times as the defense forces are focussing on being combat-ready. He added that the threat of terrorism has hovered around the country for long, and now it is time to do what is best for the national interest. The new COAS maintained that the Indian army always prefers and does the best for peace and tranquillity.

"I would say it is the best of times. The challenges will always be to remain an operationally prepared and combat-ready force to meet any challenge at any time, and that would be my focus and priority area too. This threat of terrorism has been there from quite a long time, we will have to continue to deal with it. We will try our best to maintain peace and tranquillity, but at the same time, we will do what is in our national interest. What we do will depend on the future situation," COAS General Naravane said.

28th Chief Of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of Army Staff on December 31 succeeding General Bipin Rawat whose three-year tenure as COAS. Lieutenant General Naravane was the Vice Chief of Army Staff, the second in command to General Bipin Singh Rawat.

A Sikh Light Infantry officer, Lt Gen Naravane was the Chief of the Eastern Command in Kolkata prior to moving to Delhi and was the brain behind the recently conducted major exercises along the eastern border. Commissioned into 7th Sikh Light Infantry in June 1980, Lt Gen Naravane has vast experience in Counter-Insurgency Operations in Kashmir and Northeast India. He commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and was the Inspector General of Assam Rifles as a Major General. Lt General Naravane's appointment comes amid high tensions between India and Pakistan with the terror-sponsoring neighbourhood has resorted to increasing ceasefire violations.

