COAS Gen. Naravane Says Indian Army Should Shift From Manpower & Be 'technology Oriented'

Amid the ongoing Army Commanders’ Conference ACC-22 which commenced on April 18, the incumbent chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane addressed the commanders and the senior officers of the Indian Army. The Army Chief talked briefly about the importance of Technology in modern-day warfare and stressed upon the need to shift from manpower to technology. Army Chief MM Naravane said, "We must continue to strive to move from a manpower intensive to a technology-oriented Army and get technologically empowered and enabled." General Naravane also stated that the Indian Army should continue their focus on Conventional Operations and their primary role.

Army Commanders’ Conference

Army Commanders’ Conference is an annual meeting where the Indian Army reviews the operational situation at borders, 'deliberate upon important issues pertaining to the Indian Army and formulate decisions.' It is pertinent to mention that senior members of the Indian Army interact with the senior functionaries of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence during the Ministry of Defence Interaction Session.

COAS General Naravane to retire on April 30

COAS General MM Naravane who is the incumbent head of the Indian Army will retire on April 30th. On April 18, the Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Manoj Pande was appointed the Chief of the Army Staff and he will take over office from May 1. Lieutenant General Manoj Pande will be the first engineer to be appointed as COAS.

For his illustrious service, General Manoj Pande has been conferred with the award of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, the Chief of Army Staff Commendation and twice with GOC-in-C Commendation. General Naravane is the Colonel Commandant, The Bombay Sappers.

Image: ANI