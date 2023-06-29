COAS General Manoj Pande Reviews LSV At New Delhi

Indian Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, conducted a comprehensive review of the new Light Specialist Vehicle (LSV) induction at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Wednesday (June 28). The introduction of the LSV marks a significant milestone in bolstering the mobility, flexibility, and firepower capabilities of the Indian Army's infantry units, thereby strengthening the overall operational preparedness of the armed forces. The LSV's advanced features and cutting-edge technology make it an invaluable asset for the Indian Army, enabling troops to swiftly traverse challenging terrains and execute critical missions with precision and agility.

Furthermore, the LSV's firepower capability ensures that infantry units possess the necessary firepower to effectively respond to any potential threats they may encounter in the field. This increased firepower will bolster the confidence of soldiers, allowing them to carry out their duties with heightened efficiency and effectiveness.

General Pande emphasized the significance of the LSV's induction, highlighting how it aligns with the Indian Army's ongoing transformational journey. The induction of such advanced vehicles demonstrates the force's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and adapting to the ever-evolving nature of modern warfare.

The ceremony showcased the Indian Army's dedication to modernization and its continuous efforts to enhance its operational preparedness. The acquisition of the LSV signifies a major stride forward in India's defence capabilities and serves as a testament to the nation's commitment to maintaining a robust and well-equipped military force.

As the Indian Army progresses on its path to transformation, such developments in equipment and technology will undoubtedly bolster its overall strength and readiness. With the induction of the LSV, the Indian Army is poised to face future challenges with confidence, ensuring the safety and security of the nation and its citizens.

COAS Reviews the newly inducted Mahindra Armado

Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, has started deliveries of the Armado to the Indian armed forces. The Armado is an Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV), designed and developed by Mahindra.

Under the hood, the Armado gets a 3.2-litre, turbocharged, direct-injection diesel engine that can also run on NATO-grade diesel. The engine produces 215hp and 500Nm of torque and power is delivered to all four wheels via a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The Armado has a claimed top speed of over 120kph and a 0-60kph time of 12 seconds and has a payload capacity of 1,000kg.

The Armado features Bilstein independent suspension for all four corners and gets 318/80 R17 tyres. The tyres can also run without air or a puncture for up to 50km and the Armado also gets a centralised tyre inflation system. It gets a power steering system and, interestingly, can be configured to be either a left-hand drive or a right-hand drive.

The Armado has a seating capacity of six passengers, including the driver, and can be configured to seat up to eight. It also gets a public address (PA) system, GPS, automatic grenade launcher, electric winch, HF/UHF/VHF radio as well as a self-cleaning-type exhaust scavenging and air filtration system for extremely dusty climates.