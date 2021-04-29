COAS General Naravane Calls On PM Modi; Briefs On Army’s Assistance On COVID-19 Management

Quick links:
@PIB_INDIA/TWITTER/PIXABAY
In order to discuss the various initiatives being taken up by the Indian Army to help in Covid management amid the deadly second wave, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. PM Modi took it to Twitter and an update on the review meeting.
General Naravane informed PM Modi:
On Tuesday, the Indian Army has released a statement and urged its veterans to extend full support and encourage military medical professionals to perform their duties. Taking to Twitter the Indian Army said that they will spare no efforts to augment medical capacities to match the expanding requirements caused by the exponential rise in daily cases, it added.
In the current crisis, when all available medical resources are being marshalled to the best of our ability, #Veterans are requested to extend full support and encourage military medical professionals who are performing their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity. (8/n)— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 28, 2021
Indian Army has set up a dedicated COVID hospital at Delhi Cantonment--Base Hospital where the entire hospital has been converted into a Covid facility. At the start of the current COVID wave, the Base Hospital catered 340 COVID beds of which just 250 beds were oxygenated.
"In keeping with its ethos of selfless service to the Nation, the Indian Army has created a number of COVID facilities on a war footing in order to provide extensive medical assistance to veterans and their dependents at a number of places," it said.
In yet another initiative by the Army, a COVID tele-consultancy & Information Management Cell has been set up and currently functioning 24x7 rendering medical advice.
On an average, 1200-1300 calls are handled by this cell suggesting that the facility is well subscribed.#Citizens can make use of the following numbers to avail this facility:-— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 28, 2021
-011-25683580
-011-25683585
-011-25683581
-37176 (through Army Line) (6/n)
India has seen a recorded surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. As per Union Health Ministry India reported 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, 3645 deaths and 2,69,507 discharges. In the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike was reported since the pandemic broke out last year
. This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infections in the country to 1,79,97,267.
(Image Credits:@PIB_INDIA/TWITTER/PIXABAY)