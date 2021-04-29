COAS General Naravane Calls On PM Modi; Briefs On Army’s Assistance On COVID-19 Management

In order to discuss the various initiatives being taken up by the Indian Army to help in Covid management amid the deadly second wave, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. PM Modi took it to Twitter and an update on the review meeting.

Army's Covid management

General Naravane informed PM Modi:

The medical staff of the Army is being made available to various state governments.

The Army is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country

The Army is opening up its hospitals for civilians wherever possible.

The citizens can approach their nearest Army hospitals.

The Army is helping with manpower for imported Oxygen tankers and vehicles where specialised skills are required to manage them.

Indian Army requests Veterans to extend support amid COVID crisis

On Tuesday, the Indian Army has released a statement and urged its veterans to extend full support and encourage military medical professionals to perform their duties. Taking to Twitter the Indian Army said that they will spare no efforts to augment medical capacities to match the expanding requirements caused by the exponential rise in daily cases, it added.

In the current crisis, when all available medical resources are being marshalled to the best of our ability, #Veterans are requested to extend full support and encourage military medical professionals who are performing their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity. (8/n) — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 28, 2021

COVID dedicated Hospital by Indian Amry

Indian Army has set up a dedicated COVID hospital at Delhi Cantonment--Base Hospital where the entire hospital has been converted into a Covid facility. At the start of the current COVID wave, the Base Hospital catered 340 COVID beds of which just 250 beds were oxygenated.

"In keeping with its ethos of selfless service to the Nation, the Indian Army has created a number of COVID facilities on a war footing in order to provide extensive medical assistance to veterans and their dependents at a number of places," it said.

Tele-consultancy for COVID emergency

In yet another initiative by the Army, a COVID tele-consultancy & Information Management Cell has been set up and currently functioning 24x7 rendering medical advice.

On an average, 1200-1300 calls are handled by this cell suggesting that the facility is well subscribed.#Citizens can make use of the following numbers to avail this facility:-



-011-25683580

-011-25683585

-011-25683581

-37176 (through Army Line) (6/n) — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 28, 2021

COVID Cases in India

India has seen a recorded surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. As per Union Health Ministry India reported 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, 3645 deaths and 2,69,507 discharges. In the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike was reported since the pandemic broke out last year

Total cases: 1,83,76,524

Total recoveries: 1,50,86,878

Death toll: 2,04,832

Active cases: 30,84,814

Total vaccination: 15,00,20,648

. This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infections in the country to 1,79,97,267.

