Army Chief Makes Massive PoK Declaration, Says 'If Parliament Says, We'll Get It'

General News

COAS General Naravane addressed the media and stated that if the Indian Parliament orders the Army to get the PoK, then the army will act accordingly and get it

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday addressed the media in New Delhi. During the press conference, the Army Chief made a huge statement regarding Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that if the Parliament orders for the Army to take PoK, then the Army will accordingly take it.

General Naravanem, while addressing the Army's annual news briefing, stated that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be part of India as stated by the political leadership.

"There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," the COAS said.

Adding further about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, COAS General Naravane said, " We are grateful for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, police, administration and the government. All the allegations filed upon investigation have been unfounded. This goes to show the standards with which India army functions in such harsh condition.

"Everyone in Jammu and Kashmir, be it on LoC or hinterland, is doing a tremendous job. We have full support of people. We are grateful to local police and administration who support us. They don't have a harsh word to say about the army," he added. 

READ | General Naravane's makes first visit Siachen War Memorial as COAS

Army Chief's Annual Media Briefing 

The COAS spoke about a lot of important topics about defence and national security. While emphasizing on training, General Naravane stated that the Indian Army will train for the future and that is where the emphasis of our training will be.

Adding further about the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the first Chief of Defence Staff, COAS assured that the Indian Army will fully contribute towards making it a success.

READ | Fear of coup prevented CDS appointment earlier: Ex-Army chief

The COAS in his statement said, "When I say integration it stands for within the army and the services. The formation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and creation of the Department of Military Affairs is a very big step towards integration and us on our part will make sure that this is a success."

The statement by COAS General Naravane about PoK comes months after Home Minister Amit Shah, while participating in the debate in Parliament over the historic abrogation of Article 370 had stated categorically that PoK and Aksai Chin were both inalienable parts of India. Former COAS General Bipin Rawat had also made numerous statements to this regard.

READ | COAS Gen Naravane affirms drop in Kashmir terrorism, improvement since Article 370 revoked

READ | Forces combat-ready, will do what suits national interest: COAS Gen Naravane warns enemies

Published:
