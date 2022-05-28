Expressing grief over the road tragedy that took place in Ladakh in which seven army personnel lost their lives, General Manoj Pande on Thursday night shared a tweet and said that the Indian Army offers its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of martyrs.

Seven Army soldiers were martyred and 19 others wounded in the Tuktuk sector of Ladakh on Friday when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and landed in the Shyok river, Army officials said.

‘Indian Army offers its deepest condolences to the bereaved families’ ADG PI- Indian Army

Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army on Thursday late night tweeted, “Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army (COAS) General Manoj Pande and all ranks of Indian Army offer deepest condolences to the bereaved families of Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at high altitude area in Ladakh.”

General Manoj Pande #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy offer deepest condolences to the bereaved families of #Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at high altitude area in #Ladakh.#IndianArmy https://t.co/VhMBFS5gqD — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 27, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening expressed his grief over the unfortunate incident. Taking it to Twitter, the Prime Minister conveyed his sadness over losing brave Army personnel of the country. He offered condolences to the bereaved families of the Jawans. Wishing a speedy recovery of the injured soldiers, PM Modi assured all the possible assistance is being provided to the affected.

Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2022

7 soldiers were martyred, and 19 others injured and battling for their lives

On Friday, at least 7 Army soldiers lost their lives in a vehicle accident in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh, and 19 others suffered serious injuries. Efforts are currently on to ensure the best medical care for the injured, informed Army sources.

The group of 26 soldiers was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif. As per the press release issued by the Indian Army, the driver lost control of the bus and it rolled down into a deep gorge. In connection to this, an FIR has been filed under Sections 279, 337, and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

The forward location to which the soldiers were heading is on one of the northern-most motorable roads in the country, with Turtuk itself located just a couple of kilometres from the LoC, well north of Kargil and Leh and the NH1 that connects them from Srinagar. It comprises rocky and steep terrain and roads that are frequently under the mercy of the elements, though steadfastly maintained despite the odds by the BRO.