COAS Manoj Pande Visits Forward Areas Along LAC In Central Sector; Reviews Security

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are part of the Central Sector. The COAS also spoke to troops, complimenting them on their tenacity and excellent morale.

"Army chief General Manoj Pande visited forward areas of the Central Sector and was briefed by commanders on the ground on the prevailing security situation. The COAS also interacted with troops and complimented them for their resoluteness and high morale," the Indian Army said in a tweet.

After taking over as the Chief of the Army Staff, General Pande visited forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. The Army chief was briefed on the security situation and operational preparedness. The Formation Commanders also briefed the COAS on the existing Ceasefire Agreement on the LoC, development works on field fortifications, counter-infiltration grid, operational preparedness, and Army-citizen connect in border areas.

General Manoj Pande was appointed as the Army chief in April after General MM Naravane's retirement. He is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to lead the 1.3 million Army. General Pande was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers) in 1982 (December).

US commander meets Army chief

Last week, COAS General Pandel held talks with vising US Army's Pacific Commanding General Charles Flynn and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

“General Charles A. Flynn, Commanding General United States Army Pacific #USARPAC called on General Manoj Pande #COAS & discussed aspects of Bilateral Defence Cooperation,” the Army said in a tweet.

