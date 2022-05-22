COAS Manoj Pande Visits Forward Areas Along LoC; Asks Troops To Maintain Vigilance

Newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Manoj Pande who is on a two-day maiden visit to Kashmir visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday and was later briefed by the commanders on the ground on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the valley. As informed by the officials, COAS Pande also interacted with the troops and further complimented them for their high morale and professionalism.

As per the defence ministry's statement, the Army Chief while calling it a "dawn of a new era of development, peace, and prosperity in Kashmir" noted that the troops must remain vigilant to maintain the sanctity of the Line of Control (LoC).

In addition to that, the Army chief while highlighting the new era in Kashmir further applauded the Chinar Corps for their high level of morale and contribution to peacebuilding in the Union Territory. He also complimented the excellent synergy exhibited by all sections of the civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and other security agencies in "projecting a whole of government approach" that has resulted in improvement in the security situation conducive for fostering a new era of development in the Union Territory, the statement added.

In the meantime, the Indian Army chief who was accompanied by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, and Lieutenant General ADS Aujla, Chinar Corps Commander after his arrival proceeded to undertake a first-hand assessment of formations along the LoC in north Kashmir following which he was brief by the formation commanders on the relevant matters concerning the border areas. Some of these included discussions on the existing ceasefire agreement on the LoC, development work on field fortifications, counter-infiltration grid, operational preparedness, and Army-citizen connect.

Indian Army chief's visit to Ladakh

General Manoj Pande after taking over as the 29th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on April 30, 2022, went on a three-day visit to Ladakh earlier this month. During his visit, the Army chief was briefed regarding the security situation along with the border areas with a special focus on eastern Ladakh where both India and China have continued to remain in a standoff following the Chinese aggression in the area.

He also visited the forward areas in eastern Ladakh where he interacted with troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Speaking about his visit, Pande asserted that the Indian troops are holding important physical positions at LAC further making it clear that it would not allow any loss of territory in that area. The new Army Chief further stated that the forces have adequately responded to the Chinese efforts to change the status quo by force on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, reported ANI.

Image: Twitter/@ADGPI