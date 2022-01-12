COAS MM Naravane Says India, China Working On 'mutual Disengagements'; Threat Not Reduced

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Wednesday said that both India and China have been working on “mutual disengagement” and there have been some positive developments. However, during a press conference, COAS Naravane also noted that the “threat” has not been reduced along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and is very much high. The Army chief said that the 14th round of commander-level talks between India and China were also held today, January 12. General Naravane held the press conference on the occasion of Army Day on January 12.

"The 14th round of the Corps Commander level talks is underway, and I am hopeful that you shall see further developments in the days ahead. But while there has been partial disengagement, the threat has by no means reduced," General Naravane said.

Further, the Army chief said that India’s response to the Chinese attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along LAC was “very robust”. Regarding progress along western and northern borders, General Naravane said that since January 2021, “there have been positive developments”. He said, “On northern borders, we have continued to maintain the highest level of operational preparedness while at the same time, engaging with PLA [China’s People’s Liberation Army] through dialogue.”

“On the western front, there is an increase in the concentration of terrorists in various launch pads & there have been repeated attempts of infiltration across the LoC. This once exposes the nefarious designs of our western neighbour,” General Naravane said.

Army Chief Gen Naravane on China building infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh

Addressing the issue of China building infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, General Naravane said, “This arises because LAC is undemarcated and there are different perceptions as to where the border actually lies. As long as border issues remain unresolved, such kinds of issues will keep cropping up.”

“Long-term solution is to resolve the border question rather than this becoming point of difference & a pinprick in our bilateral relations...We're well poised all along our borders & there is no question that any status quo, as it exists today, will ever be altered,” Army Chief Gen Naravane added, while also saying, “Talks are underway. While talks are underway, there is always hope that we will be able to resolve our differences through dialogue. We are in a position to meet whatever is thrown at us in the future & I can assure you on that very confidently.”

