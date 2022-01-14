COAS MM Naravane Says 'will Not Allow Unilateral Changes Along Our Border' On Army Day Eve

On the eve of the 74th Indian Army Day, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane said that more security forces have been deployed along the Northern Border in the view of the current security situation. The COAS also asserted firmly that India's commitment to peace "is our strength, and whosoever mistakes that as weakness will have to pay a heavy price."

General Navarane's statement comes after the 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks were held between India and China at the Chushul-Moldo border along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

In an official statement, the COAS stated, "We will not allow any unilateral changes along our borders. We will respond to such attempts swifty and decisively. Same speed was seen in our response to the danger along the Northern Border."

"Extra forces have been deployed along the Northern Border, seeing the security situation. We believe the disputes can be settled using existing mechanisms. Our commitment to peace is a testament to our strength. If anyone mistakes that as a weakness, they will have to pay a heavy price," he added.

On Wednesday, after the 14th round of commander-level talks between India and China, COAS General MM Naravane had said that both India and China have been working on “mutual disengagement” and there have been some positive developments. He also warned that the “threat” has not been reduced along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and is very much high.

India & China Conclude 14th Round Of Talks

The 14th round of Commander-level talks between India and China at the Chushul-Moldo border along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, concluded on Wednesday, January 12. A joint press release of the talks stated that the meeting was attended by representatives from both sides' defense and foreign affairs establishments.

As per the joint release, both sides agreed to follow the State Leaders' direction and endeavour to resolve the lingering concerns as soon as possible. This would aid in the restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector, as well as improvement in bilateral ties, they added. The two nations also agreed to build on recent accomplishments and make concerted efforts to maintain security and stability in the Western Sector, notably during the winter season.