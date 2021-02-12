COAS Naravane Says, 'Legacy Challenges' Have Grown In Scale & Intensity Since LAC Standoff

While addressing a seminar organized by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane on Thursday said the situation along the northern frontier highlighted the nature of threats facing India in preserving its territorial integrity and sovereignty, noting that the legacy challenges have only grown in scale and intensity while referring to the Ladakh row. He said while the Indian Army will continue to prepare and adapt to the future challenges, the more "proximate, real and present dangers" on India's "active borders" cannot be ignored.

"While the Indian Army will continue to prepare and adapt to the future, the more proximate, real and present dangers, on our active borders cannot be ignored," the Chief of Army Staff said, in an apparent reference to the nearly 3,500 km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Rajnath Briefs Lok Sabha On Indo-China LAC Disengagement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday briefed the Lok Sabha about the agreements between both nations. Asserting that India has not allowed 'anyone to take an inch of land', he said that India will remain at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 and China at the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8, with similar action agreed to in the South Bank area. India and China have also agreed to remove any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both the North and South Bank areas, restoring the landforms as per the status quo prior to it.

"We have made it clear that immediate disengagement is needed to maintain peace & tranquillity. We will not let anyone take an inch of our land. In 48 hours, our commanders will talk about more issues. India will be on Finger 3 point while China will be on Finger 8 point. The House should also know that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. We have not lost anything till now. With bilateral talks, both sides are working on full disengagement," said Rajnath Singh.



(With Agency Inputs)