COAS On 2-day Visit To Northern Kashmir, Reviews Situation Along LoC; Applauds Troops

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane arrived in Srinagar on Thursday for a two-day visit to Kashmir. The Army Chief will be reviewing the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir amid the continuous ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army. On his visit, General Naravane also called on Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed issues concerning the security of the territory. The COAS is scheduled to return to New Delhi on 18 September 2020.

General MM Naravane #COAS visited #Chinar Corps & reviewed operational preparedness. #COAS complimented troops for the high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty. #COAS also interacted with Shri Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble #LieutenantGovernor of #JammuAndKashmir. pic.twitter.com/OFxv3FuOut — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 17, 2020

While interacting with the officers deployed at high-altitude regions, COAS Narvane commended the use of technology to ensure effective day and night surveillance across the LoC which has resulted in many successful operations to foil infiltration bids from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the recent past. The COAS reinforced the need to extend all possible support to civilians residing in the border areas who are victims of targeted ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army and are facing hardships due to the pandemic.

The COAS then proceeded to interact with commanders and troops deployed in the hinterland. While interacting with jawans, the COAS highlighted that it was the dawn of a new era of development, peace, and prosperity in Kashmir and applauded them for their high level of morale and contribution to peacebuilding in J&K.

He appreciated the high level of coordination amongst all government agencies towards maintaining peace in the valley and efforts to reach out to the “Awam” to overcome the challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic. Later in the day, the COAS reviewed the overall security situation along with the Northern Army Commander and Chinar Corps Commander.

