Coast Guard Committed To Safeguard Country's Vast Coastline: DG

Indian Coast Guard Director General VS Pathania on Thursday said that the country being strategically located in the Indian Ocean region, the maritime force is committed to safeguard it's vast coastline.

He said that the ICG is pledged to protecting the sovereign maritime interests of the country in the Indian Ocean region.

"India being strategically located in the Indian Ocean region, the ICG is committed to safeguard the country 's vast coastline," Pathania said, commissioning the newest entrant in the ICG's fleet, ICGS Kamla Devi.

He said that the addition of Kamla Devi into the ICG fleet will further strengthen the maritime security capabilities of India, specially on the eastern seaboard of the country.

He said that the first ICG ship was built by defence PSU GRSE here and the Kamla Devi, a state of the art fast patrol vessel is the latest to be built by it for the Indian Coast Guard.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)