Coast Guard Issues Statement Over Pakistan Maritime Forces' Attack On Indian Fishing Boats

A day after a branch of the Pakistan Navy- Pakistan Maritime Security Agency opened fire on Indian boats near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), the Coast Guard on Sunday issued a statement. Highlighting that probe in the matter was going on, the Coast Guard said that presently, the police authorities and crew are being interviewed jointly.

The Coast Guard issues a statement

The maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency further in the statement said, "Details can be shared only after completion of the investigation." According to sources, the attack took place off the coast of Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat. Sources further informed that one fisherman has died while another has been injured. The injured fisherman had a bullet wound near his ear. His condition is reported to be serious. It is believed that the remaining six fishermen from the Indian fishing boat Jalpari have also been captured by the Pakistani Maritime forces. Another boat with 6 fishermen- Padma which was also attacked- returned back safely.

Devbhumi Dwarka Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi, confirming the incident which led to the death of one and injury to another, said, "An FIR has been registered by the Porbandar Navi Bandar police, which has jurisdiction of Gujarat over any incident that occurs beyond 12 nautical miles in the Arabian Sea." The Dwarka SP also informed that the FIR has been registered under Section 302 (Murder) against the accused.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seizes Pakistani boat

Earlier in September, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seized a Pakistani boat ‘Allah Pawakal', and apprehended 12 crew members. A release statement had said that for further investigation on the matter, the boat was taken to Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat. The ICG informed, “On the night of September 14, Indian Coast Guard ship 'Rajratan', while on a surveillance mission apprehended a Pakistani boat named 'Allah Pawawakal' in Indian waters with 12 crew."

An investigation was launched and a thorough background check of all of the crew members was also being conducted. In addition, the boat was also being tracked with their GPS to find out the whereabouts of the boat before it was seized by the ICG.