Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel Sarthak commissioned in Goa

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard's new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) Sarthak was commissioned into service in Goa by its Director General K Natarajan on Thursday.

Sarthak is fourth in a series of five OPVs being built by the Goa Shipyard Limited for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), according to an official statement. "These OPVs are multi-mission platforms capable of undertaking concurrent operations," it mentioned.

Sarthak will be based at Porbandar in Gujarat, and operate on India's western seaboard under the operational and administrative control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (Northwest), the statement noted. The 105-metre-long ship -- which displaces 2,450 tonnes of water -- is propelled by two 9,100 kilowatt diesel engines designed to attain a maximum speed of 26 knots, it mentioned. "The ship is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, machinery, sensors and weapons which enables it to function as a command platform and undertake mandated ICG charter of duties including search and rescue, combating maritime crimes and preserving and protecting the marine environment," it noted. Sarthak is commanded by Deputy Inspector General M M Syed and has a complement of 11 Officers and 110 men, it said. PTI DSP NSD NSD

