Cochin Shipyard Delivers 2 Autonomous Electric Barges To Norwegian Firm Under ASKO Project

India’s Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) delivered two autonomous electric barges for the Norway-based ASKO Maritime AS on Sunday, June 26. The barges are fully electric, powered by a battery of 1,846 Kilowatt per hour (kWh) capacity. The two 67-metre-long vessels were loaded to a large mother ship on Sunday and will be transported through a yacht transport carrier to Norway.

With detailed engineering carried out by CSL, the vessels built by CSL are designed by the Naval Dynamics, Norway using Kongsberg Maritime systems. These vessels are built under the DNV GL Classification and under the rules and regulations of the Norwegian Maritime Authority. They will, however, first fulfil certain criteria of field trials in Norway. The autonomous boats will be utilised under ASKO that can transport 16 fully loaded Standard EU trailers in one go across fjords.

"Cochin Shipyard is very proud to bring a very very ambitious futuristic project for the nation. This is a project which is envisaged by one of the most advanced nations in the world, Norway, which is working hard for the zero carbon emission green digital transportation solution," General Manager, Business Development of CSL, Sivaram Narayana Swamy, said.

Hoping for more such projects, Swamy expressed, "India as a nation will demonstrate its capabilities and capacities in the new frontiers and make the world more sustainable, greener, and more carbon-free."

ASKO Project

These vessels are part of a programme for green shipping that aims to move commodities without causing any emissions across the Oslofjord, an inlet in Norway's southeast. The ASKO project is an ambitious undertaking and is partially supported by the Norwegian government.

These ships will be operated by M/S Massterly AS, a joint venture between M/S Wilhelmsen, one of the biggest marine shipping firms, and M/S Kongsberg, the world leader in autonomous technology. It is considered that once in operation, these vessels will create a new benchmark for the merchant shipping world in the field of Autonomous Vessels with Zero Carbon Emissions.

(With inputs from ANI)