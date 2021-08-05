Last Updated:

Code Of Conduct On The South China Sea Should Be Fully Consistent With UNCLOS 1982: EAM

Addressing a virtual meet of the East Asia Summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pointed out the growing convergence of approaches in the Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday addressed the 11th East Asia Summit (EAS). During his meeting, he spoke on several issues including the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea. 

Addressing a virtual meet of the East Asia Summit (EAS), External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar pointed out the growing convergence of approaches in the Indo-Pacific region. 

He also emphasized the fact that the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea should fully adhere to the relevant UN convention and it should not affect the legitimate rights and interests of the nations that are not part of the discussion. 

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Stressed that Code of Conduct on the South China Sea should be fully consistent with UNCLOS 1982. Should not prejudice legitimate rights and interests of nations not a party to discussions."

The Minister's statement came after China's growing strength in the South China Sea followed by the claim of sovereignty by Beijing over the entire South China sea. It has also been overlapping territorial claims with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Taiwan. 

Apart from that, Jaishankar also addressed a separate meeting with the foreign ministers of ASEAN India. During this while, he again discussed several topics including connectivity and highlighted that India will be looking forward to an early trade review of the trades in the Goods Agreement. 

In a series of tweets, he spoke about India's interest in the East which shows its strong bonds with the Association of South-East Asian Nations. 

Furthermore, the MEA minister also touched discussions on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade, investment, security, defence, and so on. He also proposed 2022 as the friendship year between ASEAN and India which will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their relationship. 

External Affairs Minister's visit to Iran 

MEA Minister Dr S Jaishankar is said to be on a two-day visit to Iran from Thursday, August 5. He is said to be attending the swearing-in ceremony of President Ayatollah Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday. 

