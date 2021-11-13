Coimbatore: 17-yr-old Commits Suicide After Alleged Sexual Assault By Teacher; 2 Arrested

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old school student died by suicide on Saturday after she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by one of her teachers. The 17-year-old girl is said to have hanged herself at her home in Coimbatore's RS Puram locality when her parents were out. Massive protests are being staged currently outside in RS Puram, demanding the principal's resignation.

Class 12 student commits suicide

A private female schoolteacher has been arrested by the All Women Police (West) of Coimbatore city for sexually harassing a Class XII girl student and abetting her suicide. The accused teacher, Mithun Chakravarthy, has been detained by the police and booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code and section 9L r/w section 20 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The family has alleged inaction by school authorities despite the child having raised complaints against the teacher.

Moreover, the victim's mother lamented, "My child was taken to counselling by one Meera madam (after teh assault). The prinicipal knows her. I don't know what happened in the counselling. The principal told my daughter to not tell anything to her parents. She has been mentally tortured for the last six months and she refused to go to school. She had told Meena madam about that sir's abuse, but she hid it."

She added, "The principal told that 'people rub against us in buses, so don't escalate this' so that school name is not spoiled. I kept asking her why she did not want to go to school? But she kept everything in her mind and did not tell outside. I did not know why she changed schools. I have come to know everything now via her friends and the police. Why should the principal tell her to not tell parents about it? Now I have lost my child."

Sources add three people have been named by the child in her alleged suicide note - the accused teacher, a friend's grandfather and a neighbour's father. Students and former students of the private school are protesting and demanding the arrest of the school principal as well. Several politicians like DMK MP Kanmozhi and MNM chief Kamal Haasan have condemned the incident, demanding strict punishment to the school authorities and the accused.