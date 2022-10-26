In the Coimbatore car blast case, the Tamil Nadu police invoked sections of the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the five accused who were arrested on Tuesday. The five apprehended accused identified as Mohammed Dalga, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Riyas, Feroz Ismail, and Mohammed Anas Ismail have now been sent to 15-day judicial custody. Their arrest came after over 50 kg of explosives were seized from the residence of the accused Jameza Mubin, who died in the blast.

On Wednesday, Republic exclusively reported from the residence of Firoz Islamail who is one of the five accused seen in the CCTV footage. He is an alleged ISIS sympathiser and was deported from UAE in 2020, as per the details. During the probe, it was revealed that he browsed "How to make bombs on the internet" and the electronic devices of all the accused have been sent for forensic examination.

Notably, the police action came after Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed that the incident is a 'terror attack' and not simply a 'cylinder blast'. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy reiterated Annamalai's claim and demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should take over the case.

"We have been saying right from the moment when the blast happened, it is an act of terror. But the Tamil Nadu police claimed it to be just a cylinder blast. Our party president K Annamalai clearly stated in yesterday's press conference that it was an act of terror and till then the 5 arrested accused were not booked under any sections. Immediately after this, the city commissioner of Coimbatore informed of arresting the accused under UAPA. The police have not acted very smartly so we need an NIA inquiry," he said.

Coimbatore Car blast

Jamesha Mubin, who was sitting inside a car was charred to death when the vehicle apparently exploded and the fire engulfed it in the Ukkadam area on Sunday. Following this, the Tamil Nadu police arrested five people on Tuesday in connection with the case based on the accessed CCTV footage. As per the accessed visuals, five people including deceased Jamesha Mubin were seen carrying a gunny bag from Mubin's residence on the day of the blast.

Annamalai on Tuesday addressed a press conference and urged the state authorities and police to call the incident a 'terror attack' and not simply a 'cylinder blast'. He further claimed that the blast in the city was a terror attack with an ISIS link. He further alleged that the incident is a failure of the ruling DMK government. He also announced that BJP will hold a massive protest on October 27 across the state against the failure of the MK Stalin-led government.