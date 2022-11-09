Coimbatore Blast: Fresh Inputs Suggest Plan Was 'bigger'; Police Checkpost Came In Between

Pertaining to the blast that rocked Coimbatore on October 23, Republic accessed exclusive details that suggest that the plot was bigger. Sources told the channel that the car, a Maruti 800, in which the cylinder blast took place, was to be taken to the center of the Tamil Nadu city.

Jameesha Mubin, the man who was allegedly the key conspirator of the October 23 car blast, was driving the car to the designated place, but had stopped before a temple spotting a police check post, sources further said. Even before Mubin could plan the next action, sources added, the gas from the cylinder had started to leak and spread, leading to the blast.

7 nails had pierced through Mobin's body

Key accused Mobin lost his life in the blast. While the autopsy report is yet to be made public, sources said that 7 nails, approximately 2 inches in size, had pierced through his body. One had even struck the left side of his chest and is believed to be the reason for his death on spot. Pertinently, the nails and marbles found strewn around the blast site gave the police the first hint that it was not an accidental explosion, but a planned bombing.

Republic earlier had accessed incriminating documents that were allegedly recovered from the house of Mubin. The documents recovered from the alleged key conspirator’s residence talk about “Jihad”, and have mentioned words like "youth" and "Kaafir" written in Urdu. This is in addition to a slate, which carries a threat of 'uprooting anyone' who makes a certain religious slight.

Six arrested, remanded to judicial custody

Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case and commenced its probe on October 30. In relation to the case, six arrests have been made so far. The arrested were identified by the police as Muhammad Talka, Muhammed Azharuddin, Muhammed Riyaz, Firoze Ismail, and Muhammed Nawaz Ismail, all in their 20s.

Confined in Coimbatore Central Jail, the arrested were produced before the NIA Court in Poonamallee, Chennai, which remanded them to judicial custody till November 22.