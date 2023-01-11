Coimbatore Car Blast Case: NIA Takes Accused To Mubin’s Residence For Midnight Probe

In a massive development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday took four accused of the Coimbatore car blast case and carried out a midnight probe. All the accused were taken by the central agency to various locations near the site of the blast including the house of the deceased Jamesha Mubin who died during the explosion

As per the sources, four accused-- Sanofar Ali, Mohammed Riyas, Nawaz, and Thoufiq were taken to Mubin's residence in Kottaimedu at around 11.30 pm in the night. They were questioned as to how they took part in carrying the cylinder to the car. The agency has also planned to take them to the forest area where Mubin used to conduct secret meetings to plan terror plots.

Coimbatore cylinder blast

On October 23, Jamesha Mubin, who was sitting inside a car was charred to death when the gas cylinder fitted in the vehicle apparently exploded and the fire engulfed it in the Ukkadam area. The explosion happened while he was moving past a temple in the car and he had tried to evade a police check post. According to preliminary investigation, the accused Mubin, owing allegiance to the ISIS terrorist group, was planning to carry out a suicide attack and cause extensive damage to symbols and monuments of a particular religious faith and with the intention to strike terror among a particular section of the community.

The case was initially registered at Ukkadam police station in Coimbatore and re-registered by the NIA on October 27 following directions from the Union Home Ministry.

On the day of the blast, 75 kg of explosives, including potassium nitrate, were seized from the residence of 29-year-old Mubin who was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in a car he was travelling in. It is suspected that explosives were also put in the car when it exploded.

During the searches conducted, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from the houses of the suspects. Six accused persons have been arrested in this case so far. The accused persons had conspired with the deceased, Jamesha Mubin, to procure different chemicals and other ingredients for the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices, including a Vehicle borne IED, from online shopping platforms to commit sensational terrorist acts.

