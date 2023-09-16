Last Updated:

Coimbatore Car Blast: NIA Carries Out Search At 22 Places Across Coimbatore City

To look into the angle of ISIS involved in the Coimbatore car blast that took place last year, The NIA is conducting searches at 22 locations in Coimbatore.

Written By
Abheet Sajwan

NIA probing Coimbatore car blast | Credit: PTI


The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing into the Coimbatore car blast and as part of its investigation it has been looking into the angle of ISIS, for which the agency carried out searches at 22 locations in the city, including the location of a DMK councillor. 

DMK councillor searched

The residence of 82nd ward member M. Mubaseera, along Ramasamy Street in Kottai, was searched and she was also subjected to questioning as her husband went to college with Jamesha Mubeen. As of now, no arrest has been made, sources reveal. The other locations that were searched in Coimbatore were Ukkadam, GM Nagar, Podanur, Karumbukadai, Kavundampalayam and among others. 

Earlier in September, the central agency held another accused Mohammed Azarudeen and kept him in Viyyur High-Secuirty Prion in Thrissur, Kerala.

Jamesha Mubeen, the mastermind died during the blast

Jamesha Mubeen, the suicide bomber who died in the cylinder blast on October 23 last year was the mastermind behind the blast.  Investigation has revealed that he was studying at Kovai Arabic College at Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore city. Around 22 people were also studying along with Mubeen in the college a few years ago.

