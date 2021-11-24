Coimbatore Day: Kovai Springs To Life On 217th Foundation Day; Check History, Significance

On November 24, the streets of Coimbatore came to life with colourful lights and displays set up across the city, songs blasting near the town hall buildings in the city’s Ukkadam Periyakulam area. The occasion was to mark the 217th anniversary of the day the city of Coimbatore came into existence. The district of Coimbatore was formed on 24th November 1804 for the “administrative convenience” of the British.

To commemorate this historic day, Coimbatore’s famous Victoria Town Hall, established in 1892 was adorned with coloured lights at Periyakulam, along with the slogan "I Love Coimbatore" placed at popular tourist attractions in the city.

கோவை தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு கோவை மாநகராட்சி அலுவலக வளாகத்தில் உள்ள விக்டோரியா ஹால் வண்ண விளக்குகளால் அலங்கரிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.



Early and medieval history of Coimbatore

Originally known as Kongunadu, Coimbatore was ruled by semi-independent chieftains who owed allegiance to the Chera and Chola kingdoms at various points in history. Several architectures and places of worship depict cultural and economic relations with the Romans. As several large quantities of Roman coins and other artefacts which were discovered from the area are now placed in the city’s museums.

Colonisation and Caught in a time warp of wars (1768-1947)

Coimbatore was coveted and highly sought after following the decline of the Cheras first and then the Cholas owing to its deep agriculture and industrial merit. It was one of Tippu Sultan’s crown jewels that pushed the British troops during the Anglo-Mysore wars to hanker for the control of the city. Between 1768-1802, the city’s administration and leadership changed as many as 5 times. Both Tippu Sultan and the British besieged the city from each other until Coimbatore was finally annexed by the British after the defeat and death of Tippu Sultan in 1799 at the end of the Third Mysore War.

Coimbatore was once again annexed from the British, but this time by the Palaiyakkarars. This period of history is popularly known as the Polygar Wars. The Palaiyakkarars are a feudal title given to region-specific territorial administrators and military governors near Tirunelveli in southern Tamil Nadu, who ruled their provinces with an iron fist during the 16th-18th centuries. After waging two wars the British finally gained control of the city in 1802 and set up the municipality of Coimbatore, whose first administrator was Sir Robert Stanes. The Englishman is largely credited to have pioneered the industrialization of the city and for establishing a number of textile mills.