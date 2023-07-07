Coimbatore DIG C Vijaykumar Shoots Himself Dead, BJP & AIADMK Seek Probe

In the early hours of June 7, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Coimbatore C. Vijayakumar IPS took his own life at his official residence. Reports indicate that Vijayakumar borrowed a pistol from a fellow officer on duty, and at approximately 6:50 am, he used it to end his own life at his camp office located in the Race Course area of Coimbatore.

The pistol belonged to his Personal Security Officer (PSO), from whom he had taken it minutes before taking his own life. The other policemen on duty at the camp office immediately informed senior officials, who rushed to the spot. His body has been sent to Coimbatore Government Hospital for autopsy. Apparently, Vijayakumar had been discussing with his colleagues how he had been unable to sleep for the past few weeks and was suffering from severe depression.

Vijayakumar allegedly suffered from severe depression

"The Coimbatore police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and preliminary reports suggest severe depression as the cause," said ADGP Law & Order Arun IPS, adding "I spoke to his therapist, who informed me that he had been dealing with this condition for the past few years."

"A few days ago, Vijayakumar had contacted his doctor for additional medication, which was prescribed. Even his wife and children from Chennai had moved to Coimbatore a few days ago due to his mental health conditions. This is a psychological issue he had been struggling with. I kindly request that you refrain from politicising this," Arun IPS said to Republic.

Vijayakumar's Journey: From SP to DIG

Vijayakumar assumed charge as the DIG of Coimbatore in January this year. He was an officer of the 2009 batch and had previously served as the Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Thiruvarur districts. Later, he also served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Chennai Anna Nagar before being promoted to DIG and posted to Coimbatore.

Political condole to Vijayakumar's Demise, Annamalai demands probe

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the grieving family. Governor RN Ravi stated that the news of the death of a police officer was saddening. While BJP state president Annamalai urged the state government to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palanisamy demanded a CBI inquiry.