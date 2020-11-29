Coimbatore Father-Daughter Duo Fashion DIY Wheelchair For Disabled Pomeranian Dog Veera

An IT employee from Coimbatore along with her father made a wheelchair for a Pomeranian dog that she is fostering currently. Gayathari, being a pet lover, got a disabled dog, Veera, from a shelter to foster amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. After seeing the dog struggle to walk, Gayathari and her father Kashi decided to do something to ensure that he is capable of moving around freely. Kashi being mechanical engineer decided to design a wheelchair with PVC pipes, two cups and some padding to make the prosthetic comfortable for the pomeranian.

"COVID-19 lockdown made it possible"

Gayathari was always a pet lover and wanted a pet dog since her childhood but could not get one, ANI reported. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she was working from home and had a lot of free time, and this is when she decided to get a dog. After pondering over the idea, Gayathari decided to adopt or foster a rescue dog instead of buying a dog. That is when she met Veera, a four-year-old Pomeranian dog, at a local shelter. Speaking to news agency ANI, Gayathari stated that the disabled pomeranian had severe injuries in his hind paws and could not walk normally while adding that he had been injured about two years ago and it seemed like a case of animal abuse.

"COVID-19 lockdown made it possible for me to get a dog. I found out about shelters and rescue homes and the idea of adoption so, I thought why buy when there are so many dogs that need love and care and most of them are awesome dogs. That's how we met Veera. He's a 4-year-old pomeranian and both his hind legs are injured. I saw many dogs at the shelter with multiple injuries and problems but Veera seemed like a case of animal abuse and he wasn't getting adopted or fostered as he was disabled which is why we decided to get him home," said Gayathari.

Speaking about the wheelchair they made, the Coimbatore-based father-daughter duo said that the dog is a part of their family while adding that the wheelchair has made it possible for the dog to walk comfortably and made him cheerful. Gayathari's father Kashi said that being a mechanical engineer he designed the wheelchair with lightweight material connected to the strap of the dog's harness which allows him to sit on the wheelchair and walk with the front legs easily. He further informed that he added an artificial plastic cup leg made of PVC pipe along with a shoe and padding to make it easier for the dog to walk and sit.

"My dad suggested we provide support for his hind legs and we came up with the idea of a wheelchair. This wheelchair has changed him, he used to be sad when he couldn't walk but now that he can he is happier and more cheerful. I recommend adopting and not buying people shouldn't promote that industry full of greedy and money-minded people. Moreover, adopting is fulfilling," said.

Speaking about the same, her father Kashi said, "I wanted to make him independent and self-reliant after I saw him struggle. So, I looked up how to make a wheelchair for him and created this. It is still a work in progress and he needs to be trained to use it as well."

(With inputs from ANI)