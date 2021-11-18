Coimbatore: Heavy Rains Bring Down Giant 50-year-old Tree; IMD Issues Red Alert In Chennai

A 50-year-old big tree toppled in Coimbatore's Ukkadam neighbourhood last night. Four motorcycles were damaged. Heavy rains with thunder and lightning pounded the whole Coimbatore district over the previous few days, and now, the 50-year-old tree collapsed yesterday evening. People in the vicinity did not come out owing to the rain, therefore there were no casualties. The fire department arrived on the site with logging machines and earthmovers to clear the road.

On November 17, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai had predicted that thunderstorms with moderate rain would occur over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Namakkal, Salem, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu. From Friday evening to midnight, heavy rains drenched many parts of Coimbatore. Road transportation was hampered since several city streets were inundated with rains.

IMD issues Red alerts in Chennai and neighbouring districts

Following a low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu on Wednesday and Thursday. The weather authority forecast that a low-pressure area would approach the coast, bringing heavy rains to Chennai and the surrounding regions until Thursday night. Rains are anticipated to batter isolated parts in Chennai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday and Thursday, with 20mm of rainfall expected.

o Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 17th & 19th; over Rayalaseema on 19th — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 17, 2021

Squally weather is expected for the next two days, according to the IMD, with wind speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph and possibly exceeding 60 kmph. The low-pressure region over the Bay of Bengal, along with its associated cyclonic circulation, might approach the coasts of South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu by November 18. Following torrential rains, flooding, and inundation in portions of Chennai and neighbouring districts, several people were forced to seek shelter in relief camps, and the Greater Chennai Corporation has been working to re-house them. However, approximately 848 people remain in aid camps.

Image: Shutterstock