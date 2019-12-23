The Debate
The Debate
Coimbatore Holds South India’s First Cat Show

General News

The Coimbatore Cattery Club organised Tamil Nadu's first cat show in the city on Sunday to give an opportunity to the owners of exotic breeds of cats

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Coimbatore Cattery Club organised Tamil Nadu's first cat show in the city on Sunday to give an opportunity to the owners of exotic breeds of cats to come and show off their pets. The organiser said that the aim of the show is to promote knowledge about cats, specifically for the breeders. The best cat would be judged on the criteria of looks, purity of the breed, and maintenance.

As per the report, over 150 cats from 20 different breeds, including Siamese, Main Koun, Persian Long Hair, British Short Hair, among others, participated in the event.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

