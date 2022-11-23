Coimbatore Police Arrest 26-year-old Man For Purchase Of Explosives Online

The Coimabtore police have arrested a 26-year-old man for ordering chemicals used in explosives on online.

Several cases have been filed against the arrested person in past as well

The arrested person has been identified as Mari, a resident of Saravanampatti against whom several cases have been filed by police in the past as well. The probe has been initiated to check if there are any links between him and the Coimabtore blast case.

The Central government ordered a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the October 23 Coimbatore LPG cylinder explosion in a car, considering the possibility of cross-state developments and the role of international elements in the investigation.

The development took place after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended a NIA probe and the Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalization, a division of Ministry of Home Affairs issued the order. The six accused were arrested by the National Investigation Agency.

It is noted that recently Karnataka's Mangaluru was on high alert after a cooker blast was reported inside a moving auto-rickshaw in the city on November 19. According to the police, accused Shareeq was in Coimbatore in September and had stayed at a lodge for three days which strengthens his links with the Coimbatore blast case.

In the latest development, after visiting the blast site in Mangaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the central agency would take over the investigation in a few days.

"A major tragedy has been averted as the bomb didn't go off completely or it would have been a disaster and many more lives would be lost. The Central teams to take over the investigation in a few days," the Home Minister said.

"We have taken this seriously and gone in-depth into the matter. Shareeq had travelled to Madurai, Coimbatore, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari and Cochin, where he assumed the identity of a Hindu. Nobody suspected him because of this. He regularly used to change places which made it difficult for us to track him," the Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra further added.