Coimbatore Police Arrests Sixth Accused In Blast Case, Evidence Recovered From Laptop

In a massive development, the sixth accused who was earlier detained in the Coimbatore car blast case have been arrested on Thursday. Republic TV has learnt that the accused has been identified as Afzar khan and he is the cousin of Jamesha Mubin who died in the car blast. The Coimbatore police apprehended Khan after going through the laptop they received in evidence.

Sixth accused arrested in Coimbatore blast case

It is pertinent to mention that Afsar Khan was detained on Wednesday evening. The police raided his house and seized his laptop as well as some documents. After going through the laptop, the police recovered his search history in which he looked about--- what are chemicals needed in the making of the explosives, and how to buy them safely through online transactions. Therefore, he was arrested and now has been added to the list of accused along with the 5 others.

Afsar Khan was later produced before the Judicial magistrate who sent him to 3-days police custody. As Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the case, he will be interrogated by the agency officials.

Coimbatore blast

Jamesha Mubin, who was sitting inside a car, was charred to death when the vehicle apparently exploded and fire engulfed it in the Ukkadam area on Sunday. Following this, the Tamil Nadu police arrested five people on Tuesday identified as Mohammed Dalga, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Riyas, Feroz Ismail, and Mohammed Anas Ismail. But this was after it was first termed as no more than a cylinder blast. Their arrest came after 75 kg of explosives were recovered from deceased Mubin's residence.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked against all the accused in the car explosion that killed one person, Coimbatore police revealed on Tuesday. The exclusive details accessed by Republic TV suggest that all five suspects are alleged ISIS sympathisers. Feroz Ismail, who was seen in the CCTV footage, was deported from United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2020. Ismail had allegedly browsed for "how to make a bomb". The electronic devices of all five accused have been sent for forensic examination.

It is pertinent to mention that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had alleged that the incident was a "terror attack" and not simply a "cylinder blast". BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday claimed that the blast in the city was a terror attack with an ISIS link as the deceased Mubin posted a WhatsApp status similar to that of the terror organisation. Party's Coimbatore unit has announced a full-day strike on October 31 across the city condemning the incident.

