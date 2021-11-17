Coimbatore Police Warns Legal Action Over Leaking Identity Of Sexual Assault Victim

The Coimbatore Police have warned the public against the publishing of any details that may reveal the identity of a 17-year-old student, who died by suicide after her teacher allegedly sexually assaulted her. In a statement issued by the Coimbatore City Police, officials have warned of legal actions to be taken against individuals or media houses that publish sensitive information that may reveal the girl's identity, address or family details. "It is punishable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," they added.

What did the statement by the Coimbatore Police read?

Reiterating the law and advising media and public against disclosing the identity of a victim, the statement addressed said, "disclosing a child's Identity including their name, address, photograph, family details, school, neighbourhood or any other particulars which may lead to the disclosure of the identity of the child in any media is punishable under Sec 23(2) of POCSO Act. To avoid the above legal proceedings kindly remove your post from your account immediately."

Following the heinous crime coming to light just a few days back, several news and YouTube channels have been publishing stories related to the crime and the investigation that has followed. The Coimbatore city police has so far registered an FIR against 48 YouTube channels under section 23(2) of the POCSO act for revealing the identity of a schoolgirl who died by suicide after allegedly being sexually harassed by her school teacher.

School Principal booked; CM Stalin takes stock

The school principal was booked under section 21 (2) of (Punishment for failure to report or record a case) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The school physics teacher K Mithun Chakravathy (31) was booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 9 (l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and Section 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and arrested. Chief Minister M K Stalin also commenting on the incident has promised stringent action. In a tweet, CM stated, “Human beasts have snatched away a student’s life.” He also added that Schools should ensure that there is no sexual harassment. "We would present the perpetrators before the law and ensure women’s safety,” he said.

Coimbatore sexual assault & suicide

On November 11, the girl died by suicide at her residence following which her parents filed a police complaint. Within a day, the accused teacher was arrested. However, with protests by student wing organisations and students protesting demanding the arrest of the school's principal as well alleging inaction by the school authorities despite having been informed of the crime, the police also arrested the school principal for failing to take action after receiving a complaint.

The school principal was said to be absconding and after searches for her, was found and picked up by the Banglore police and handed back to the Coimbatore Police for further investigation after her arrest. Principal Mira Jackson, as well as the teacher Mithun, have both been arrested and interrogations have been ongoing in the case. Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also visit the parents and spoke with them also assured them proper and stringent action will be taken against the culprits.

Image Credit - Rep Image