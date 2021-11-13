Coimbatore: 2 Police Teams On Hunt For Principal & Other Accused In Sexual Assault Case

Update: Two special forces have been set up to arrest one Mira Jackson, who is another defendant in the case. The police are already on the hunt for the principal.

Hours after the suicide of a 17-year-old student who was sexually assaulted by her teacher sparked outrage in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, police has booked the school's principal on charges of not acting on the complaint by the victim.

Coimbatore DCP (L&O) T Jayachandran informed on Saturday that the principal has been booked under provisions of the POCSO Act on charges of not acting on the complaint earlier given by the victim and two special teams formed to arrest her.

The class 12 student was found hanging at her home in RS Puram. As per reports, she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by one of her teachers. A private school teacher has been arrested by the All Women Police (West) of Coimbatore city for sexually harassing the teenager and abetting her suicide. Massive protests were staged outside the school in RS Puram, demanding the principal's resignation.

The accused teacher, Mithun Chakravarthy, has been detained by the police and booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code and section 9L r/w section 20 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The family has alleged inaction by school authorities despite the child having raised complaints against the teacher.

The victim's mother lamented, "My child was taken to counselling by one Meera madam (after the assault). The principal knows her. I don't know what happened in the counselling. The principal told my daughter to not tell anything to her parents. She has been mentally tortured for the last six months and she refused to go to school. She had told Meena madam about that sir's abuse, but she hid it."

Principal forced victim to remain silent for school's reputation

She added, "The principal told her that 'people rubbing against each other in buses is normal. Don't escalate this, so the school name is not spoiled. I kept asking her why she did not want to go to school? But she kept everything in her mind and did not tell outside. I did not know why she changed schools. I have come to know everything now via her friends and the police. Why should the principal tell her to not tell parents about it? Now I have lost my child."

Sources add three people have been named by the child in her alleged suicide note - the accused teacher, a friend's grandfather and a neighbour's father. Students and former students of the private school had also staged protests demanding the principal's arrest.

Several politicians like DMK MP Kanmozhi and MNM chief Kamal Haasan have condemned the incident, demanding strict punishment to the school authorities and the accused.