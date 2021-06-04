Coimbatore: 'Road Roko' Protest Takes Place Over Shortage Of COVID-19 Vaccine Tokens

A 'road roko' protest took place in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Friday. The protesters demanded that enough COVID-19 vaccine tokens are not being issued. They claimed that despite having around 250 vaccine tokens, only 50 were distributed. The protest had started in the morning at 6 am as they had gathered to get inoculated against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that more than one crore doses of COVID vaccines have been distributed to Tamil Nadu as of June 2. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) also informed that as many as 93.3 lakh doses have been consumed in Tamil Nadu so far.

"There have been some Media Reports suggesting a shortage of vaccines in Tamil Nadu. These reports are factually incorrect and without any basis. As of June 2, more than 1 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been distributed to Tamil Nadu, of which 93.3 lakh doses have been consumed. Total 7.24 lakhs doses are currently available with the state," the Ministry said in a press statement.

COVID In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu posted 24,405 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the total caseload to 21.72 lakh while 460 fatalities raised the toll to 25,665. Recoveries remained high with 32,221 people walking out of health care institutions totaling 18,66,660 date, leaving 2,80,426 active infections, a medical bulletin said on Thursday. Among the districts, Coimbatore recorded the maximum number of cases adding 2,980 followed by Chennai with 2,062, Erode 1,671, Salem 1,253, Thanjavur 1,020, and Tiruppur 1,264. The state capital, however, leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,11,258 cases overall. The number of deaths also remains high in Chennai with 7,291 to date. The number of samples tested today was 1,79,438 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.81 crores.