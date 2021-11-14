Coimbatore: School Principal Remanded Till Nov 26 Over Sexual Assault & Suicide Of Student

Chinmaya Vidyalaya school principal Mira Jackson, who was arrested by the Coimbatore police in connection with the sexual harassment and suicide of a 17-year-old student on Sunday, has been remanded till November 26.

Jackson was booked on charges of not acting on the victim's complaint on sexual abuse by her teacher. The principal was arrested by the police while she was in hiding in Bangalore. The Coimbatore Police had formed two special teams to nab her. The accused was later taken for investigation at RS Puram police station and over 20 police personnel were deployed outside school premises as a safety measure.

The suicide of the teenage schoolgirl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by her teacher had sparked outrage in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. The class 12 student was found hanging at her home in RS Puram. As per reports, she was repeatedly assaulted by one of her teachers.

Several politicians like DMK MP Kanmozhi, MNM chief Kamal Haasan and former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala condemned the incident, demanding strict punishment to the school authorities and the accused.

Tamil Nadu Ministers meet victim's family

Amid public fury on the incident, Tamil Nadu ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Senthil Balaji met the parents of the victim in Coimbatore. The child's body has also been brought back home for performing last rites. The family had refused to take her body demanding action to be taken against the school principal as well. Students and former students of the private school had protested outside the victim's house in RS Puram, demanding the arrest of Mira Jackson.

Two accused - a female school teacher and the prime accused - physics teacher Mithun Chakravarthy have already been arrested in the case. Chakravarthy has been detained by the police and booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code and section 9L r/w section 20 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per sources, three people have been named by the child in her alleged suicide note - the accused teacher, a friend's grandfather, and a neighbour's father.