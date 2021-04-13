Coimbatore SI Assaults People In Restaurant For Breaking Covid Norms Despite 11pm Deadline

A cop in Coimbatore on Monday was transferred to the police control room after he was seen in a video beating up the staff and customers of a restaurant that went viral on social media.

The CCTV visuals showed the sub-inspector entering the restaurant at 10.20 PM on Sunday and beating the staff and a few customers for violation of COVID-19 restrictions. A woman, belonging to a group of five travellers from Hosur, received minor injuries, the police sources said.

The owner of the restaurant filed a complaint that the sub-inspector had come to the hotel at 10 PM and asked him to down shutter as senior police officials were on night rounds. Even as the remaining customers were finishing their meal with the shutters half down, the sub-inspector rushed in and started beating up the staff and the customers, including women, despite the government order that restaurants can operate till 11 PM with 50 per cent capacity.

After the complaint, the police commissioner ordered the transfer of the sub-inspector to the control room and also an inquiry into the incident, they said.

Several Condemn The Act

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has demanded a detailed report from the city Police Commissioner S Davidson Devasirvatham on the incident. Taking note of it on its own, the SHRC asked the Commissioner to submit the report within two weeks, police sources said.

The Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association also condemned the attack." During this COVID-19 situation, if there are such incidents, how could we run the business. Hence, we request the district administration to take necessary steps to protect the hoteliers," the association said.

Makkal Neethi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan said whether it was a reminder of the brutal and fatal attack on the father-son duo in Sathankulam. "The government owes an explanation in this regard," Hassan said in a statement.

