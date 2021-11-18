Coimbatore Student Suicide: Tamil Nadu State Child Welfare Commission Begins Investigation

The Tamil Nadu State Child Welfare Commission on Thursday has begun its investigation into the suicide and the alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old student in Coimbatore. According to reports, Commission Chairman Saswati Rengasamy, Commission members Ramaraj, Mallikai and Saranya were present in the session. In addition, the student's parents, fellow students, school administrators and teachers were also called in for the investigation. The Child Welfare Commission also called in police officers and child welfare officers were also asked to join the investigation.

School Principal remanded till November 26

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Chinmaya Vidyalaya's school principal Mira Jackson who was arrested by the Coimbatore Police has been remanded till November 26 in connection with the suicide and the sexual harassment of the student. Jackson was arrested by the police for failing to take any action after the victim complained about sexual abuse by her teacher. The school principal was nabbed from Bengaluru where she was hiding. Jackson was booked under section 21 (2) of (Punishment for failure to report or record a case) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additionally, the school teacher K Mithun Chakravarthy (31) was also booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 9 (l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and Section 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and arrested.

Coimbatore sexual assault and suicide

The suicide of the teenage schoolgirl who was allegedly sexually abused by her teacher had sparked outrage in Coimbatore and across Tamil Nadu. The class 12 student was found hanging at her residence in RS Puram on November 11 following which her parents had filed a complaint. Within a day, the accused teacher was arrested and after protests by several student wing organisations, the school principal was also arrested for failing to take any action against the teacher. The victim's family was visited by many politicians. The Tamil Nadu government has assured that proper and stringent action will be taken against the culprits.

Image: PTI/Representative image