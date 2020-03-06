The Debate
Coimbatore: Girls Lauded For Donating Hair For Cancer Patients

In a bid to help cancer patients who lose their hair during treatment, students in Coimbatore have got their hair cut to donate it to the patients.

Coimbatore students donate hair to make wigs for cancer patients

In a bid to help cancer patients who lose their hair during treatment, students in Coimbatore have got their hair cut to donate it to the patients. According to reports, as many as 80 girls studying in a private college have donated their hair to make wigs for the cancer patients. While talking to ANI, the majority of the girls revealed that though they cannot financially support the patients, they definitely can donate their hair to bring happiness in their lives. 

Nearly 200 people are expected to donate

Vinothini, a donor while talking to a news agency said that she has donated a minimum of 8 inches till now but was planning to donate more. She further said that nearly 200 people are expected to donate for the cause of making wigs. This unique gesture immediately captured netizens heart who poured their wishes for the girls. Many other lauded them terming them as 'Shakti.' 

