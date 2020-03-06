Coimbatore: Girls Lauded For Donating Hair For Cancer Patients

In a bid to help cancer patients who lose their hair during treatment, students in Coimbatore have got their hair cut to donate it to the patients. According to reports, as many as 80 girls studying in a private college have donated their hair to make wigs for the cancer patients. While talking to ANI, the majority of the girls revealed that though they cannot financially support the patients, they definitely can donate their hair to bring happiness in their lives.

Tamil Nadu: Around 80 girl students of a college in Coimbatore donated portion of their hair which will be used to make wigs for cancer patients. Say, "We couldn't give financial support to cancer patients. If we donate hair,it'll bring happiness to some cancer patient out there" pic.twitter.com/J4NtQeRg7Y — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

Nearly 200 people are expected to donate

Vinothini, a donor while talking to a news agency said that she has donated a minimum of 8 inches till now but was planning to donate more. She further said that nearly 200 people are expected to donate for the cause of making wigs. This unique gesture immediately captured netizens heart who poured their wishes for the girls. Many other lauded them terming them as 'Shakti.'

Laudable ...

Oh sisters ... — M k damodaran (@Mkdamodaran2) March 6, 2020

Sacrifice their so valuable things...

Salute — Monojit Mandal (@Monojit78324682) March 6, 2020

It's ''Shakti" always comes as the DEVI for the betterment/ well being of mankind. — Vivek (@hare_krishna16) March 6, 2020

Maybe, but a wig returns some dignity for a female cancer patient, and they're expensive. — Adit (@me_retweeter) March 6, 2020

Tirupati देवस्थान also provides hairs to patients. — ।। वैभव ।। (@B1VAIBHAV) March 6, 2020

