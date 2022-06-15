A video of an elephant is doing rounds on the internet where the wild tusker can be seen entering Theethipalayam village near Coimbatore. The Tamil Nadu forest department was running an operation in the aforementioned village and as a result, the elephant got separated from its herd and even attacked an anti-poaching officer on Monday, June 13. The forest department officer, Mohan, who is seen being trampled by the elephant is currently undergoing treatment in Coimbatore Government Hospital.

It is essential to mention here that S Balasubramanian, Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), informed the media about the health of Anti-poaching officer, Mohan (36). The officer added that the injured official is currently stable and is recovering from his injuries.

Forest department issues alert

As the video went viral on the internet a senior official talked to the media where he revealed that the separated elephant was a part of a herd of six elephants that entered the Theethipalayam village on Sunday. The herd was also responsible for damaging the crops and a few houses on the border of the village. Notably, the separated elephant roamed through Theethipalayam village, Kalamapalayam village, and Annai Velankanni Nagar.

The forest department in Coimbatore has issued an advisory for the locals asking them to stay indoors till the elephant is not chased back to the forest. Notably, the forest department is searching for the elephant and trying to send it back to the woods with the help of firecrackers and fire.